Thai Food Fair This Weekend at Sasi Thai Market: Saturday, July 27th & 28th, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sasi Thai Market, located at 1924 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, Missouri, is hosting its popular Thai Food Fair this Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sasi Thai Market is a family-owned grocery store specializing in Thai food ingredients on a retail and whole basis. They enjoy introducing one of the world’s most popular cuisines to the community, Thai food.

Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, the owner of Sasi Thai Market, knows Thai food because she is a Thai migrant. She also owns the popular Thai Kitchen and Thai Mama restaurant brands, which rank among the top Thai restaurants in the region. She is not affiliated with the Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights, MO.

Thai Mama is the highest-rated Thai restaurant, with an impressive 4.9 Stars and more than 235 online customer reviews.

The Thai Kitchen brand has locations in the following communities:

Street Food Menu:

Danom Drok – Thai Coconut Cakes Gya jap Thai Noodle Bowl Green Curry Chicken Tapioca Balls with Pork Thai Crepes with Pork and Bamboo Thai Custard

