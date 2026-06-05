St. Louis Neighborhoods That Pack the Most Dining Per Square Mile

ST. LOUIS, MO/June 5, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) Planning a full evening out in St. Louis works best when you pick a neighborhood and stay in it. The city’s most restaurant-dense pockets let you walk from dinner to dessert to a late drink without doubling back or hunting for parking twice. These four neighborhoods earn their place on this list by combining genuine cuisine variety, walkable blocks, and a concentration of independent spots worth your time.

The Hill

The Hill is the most focused neighborhood on this list, and that focus is exactly the point. A compact Italian-American enclave in south St. Louis, this neighborhood packs more red-sauce institutions, wine bars, and specialty grocers into a few walkable blocks than most cities manage in an entire district.

Daggett Avenue and the stretch of Macklind between Daggett and Wilson are the core. You can start with a proper aperitivo at one of the wine-forward spots, move on to a long pasta dinner, and finish with cannoli from a bakery that’s been making them the same way for decades. The Hill suits diners who want depth in a single cuisine rather than variety across many. It also rewards slow evenings. Nobody rushes you here, and the blocks between restaurants are short enough that walking between courses is a reasonable choice.

Cherokee Street

Cherokee Street runs east from Jefferson Avenue through the Gravois Park neighborhood, and the stretch between Jefferson and Lemp Avenue is where the dining density concentrates. The character here is different from The Hill: the kitchens are more varied in style and origin, the price points are lower, and the mix of cuisines shifts from block to block.

Mexican restaurants anchor the street’s identity, with several spots serving regional cooking that goes well past tacos. But Cherokee has also absorbed Vietnamese kitchens, Ethiopian spots, and a handful of bars with serious food programs. The walkability is excellent. Parking once near Jefferson, and you can cover the best of it on foot in either direction.

This neighborhood suits diners who want to graze across multiple stops rather than commit to one long sit-down meal. It’s also the right call for groups with divergent tastes, since the variety means everyone finds something.

Clayton

Clayton operates at a different register. The central business district of St. Louis County has built a restaurant row along Forsyth Boulevard and the surrounding blocks near the central MetroLink station that caters to a lunch-and-dinner crowd with expense-account range and genuine expectations. The kitchens here are polished, the wine lists are serious, and the service tends to match.

What makes Clayton worth including on a density list is that the concentration is real, not just a few standouts scattered across a suburb. Within a few blocks of the central MetroLink station, you can find a range of international and American kitchens, from casual to fine-dining formats, including a handful of independent spots doing things that wouldn’t look out of place in any major American food city.

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Clayton suits diners who want a reliable high-end experience without the unpredictability of a newer neighborhood. It’s also the easiest neighborhood on this list for visitors staying downtown, since the MetroLink connection makes it a straightforward ride.

Delmar Loop

The Delmar Loop, centered on Delmar Boulevard along the University City and St. Louis border area, has been a dining destination long enough that it risks feeling like old news. It isn’t. The density of independent restaurants along those few blocks remains one of the highest in the metro, and the variety still holds up.

The Loop suits a specific kind of evening: you want options, you want to be able to walk between them, and you want the energy of a street that’s actually alive at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday. Ethiopian, Japanese, Middle Eastern, and American comfort food are all well represented within a short walk. The Walk of Fame gives the street a sense of place that makes lingering feel natural rather than forced.

One practical note: parking on Delmar itself fills quickly on weekends. Arriving before 7 p.m. or parking a block or two north on a residential street makes the evening easier.

The Loop’s particular advantage is that it functions as a full evening in itself. You can start with drinks at a bar that opens early, move to dinner, and find somewhere for dessert or a nightcap, all without moving your car or calling a rideshare. That kind of end-to-end evening is harder to pull off on Cherokee or The Hill, where the late-night options thin out earlier.

Picking the Right Neighborhood for Your Night

Each of these four neighborhoods rewards a different kind of diner. The Hill is for people who want to go deep on one cuisine in an unhurried setting. Cherokee Street is for grazers and groups who want variety at accessible prices. Clayton is for a polished dinner with serious cooking and a reliable room. The Delmar Loop is for a full evening without a plan.

The common thread is that all four let you park once and walk. In a city where most dining decisions involve a car, that’s the practical argument for picking a dense neighborhood over chasing individual restaurants across the metro. Pick the neighborhood that fits your night, and let the blocks do the rest.