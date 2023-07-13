Candicci’s Weekend Specials – Live Music Schedule – 7-14 to 7-16

Candicci’s Restaurant Announces its weekend specials and live music schedule for July 14th thru the 16th.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar announced their weekend specials and live music schedule on its website.

Uncle Vito’s Pasta – Chicken, Mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, and caramelized onions in a savory garlic cream sauce – $20.99

Mario's Sweet Pepper Chicken – Breaded grilled chicken breast topped with tomato relish and topped in a house-made roasted red pepper cream sauce – $22.99

Victor's Snapper – Seared snapper on a bed of rice topped with fresh house-made mango chutney – $22.99

Live Music for the weekend of July 14 thru 16th, 2023, is as follows:

Friday, July 14 – TBA

Saturday – July 15 – Charlie Selbert

Candicci’s Restaurant has served the St. Louis region authentic Italian cuisine for over 40 years. It has created a reputation for providing exceptional holiday buffets, live music for entertainment, and fine Italian cuisine. In the summer, they frequently have live music on their outdoor patio.

For more information, please get in touch with the restaurant at:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63017

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: Candiccis@gmail.com