Sado is a Japanese restaurant that has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sado is a new Japanese restaurant concept that opened on The Hill in St. Louis, Missouri. It is the owner’s third successful restaurant concept in her career and has expanded to more than 20 years.

The most impressive information about Sado is that it was listed as one of the Best New Restaurants in America—2023 and was a Semi-Finalist for the James Beard Foundation 2019 Awards. However, their Google rating is 4.5 Stars.

Nonetheless, all facts considered, it has been an impressive career that does not appear to be ending anytime soon.

Address and phone:

5201 Shaw Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

Phone: +1 314-390-2883