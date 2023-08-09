Bandana’s BBQ Express to Open in Ghost Kitchen on Hampton

Bandana’s BBQ Express will launch its Express on Hampton Avenue on August 10, 2023.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Bandana’s BBQ Express will open its third “Express” location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on August 10, 2023, inside the virtual food hall called “The Hill Food Co.”

Most people from around the St. Louis region are familiar with Bandana’s BBQ brand due to the multiple locations around the region. The company was founded in 1996 and has grown to more than 20 locations across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Kentucky.

This will be the fourth restaurant to launch online at The Hill Food Co., with more launching each week. The facility is centrally located, easily serving many neighborhoods around the city located on Hampton Avenue, approximately 1/2 mile south of I-44.

You can order online for pickup or delivery from its new Hampton Avenue location at:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

