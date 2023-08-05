De Palm Tree Reopens on Hampton Avenue for Delivery – Pickup

De Palm Tree is a Jamaican restaurant that has reopened at The Hill Food Co. on Hampton Avenue, offering online ordering for delivery and pickup only.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The once popular De Palm Tree located on Olive Blvd in University City has reopened 2360 Hampton Avenue, offering online ordering for delivery and pickup only.

The owner, Easton Romer, cited the reason for closing the Olive Blvd location was due to the redevelopment project, which is now Costco. It was sad for him to close after an 18-year successful path at that location. But he was quoted in an article published in Sauce Magazine, saying that he would “bounce back” and that he has done as orders continue to roll in at the new location on a daily basis.

Some of the information on the old website needs to be updated, but the ORDER ONLINE button works and directs you to the website for The Hill Food Co.

The customer reviews for the closed location are as follows:

Google – Rating Lost Due to New Location – New Location Not Yet Rated

– Rating Lost Due to New Location – New Location Not Yet Rated Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 134 reviews

– 4.4 Stars with 134 reviews Yelp – 4 Stars with 176 reviews

– 4 Stars with 176 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Stars with 30 reviews

As far as we know, he is offering the same menu items and using the same recipes. Therefore, the food should remain the same.

De Palm Tree address, website, and Facebook page:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Website: DePalmTreeRestaurant.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/DePalmTree/

Links: