Thai Kitchen Will Accept Online Orders August 1

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen will open a facility on Hampton Avenue next Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and begin accepting orders online for pickup or delivery only. This facility does not have a dine-in space.

Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1999 and continues to grow with this new location in St. Louis city and opening another location in Maryland Heights in the fall of 2023.

Currently, Thai Kitchen has locations in the following communities:

All locations have Google Ratings of 4.5 stars or higher, with Florissant, MO location being the highest with 4.8 stars.

Address for food pickup:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Phone: +1 314-363-3993

Co. Website: LoveThaiSTL.com

