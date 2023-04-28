Annie Gunn’s Restaurant Makes Substantial Expansion

Annie Gunn’s Restaurant in Chesterfield, MO, makes substantial expansion.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Most West St. Louis County residents know about Annie Gunn’s Restaurant as it has been a local favorite for many years.

We want to congratulate Annie Gunn’s on this great accomplishment to serve better the large audience that frequents this establishment.

We are obtaining additional information regarding the expansion and remodel and will revise the article after we receive the details. However, according to the West County Magazine article (June 2, 2022), they are adding 3,250 square feet at an undisclosed amount.

However, an article published by the St. Louis Business Journal on March 30, 2005, states that the expansion will cost $2.5 Million for 6,000 square feet. We will try to clarify the conflicting information.

If you are unfamiliar with this restaurant, you should be because they are among the highest-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region, rating on Google 4.7 Stars with more than 2,000 reviews.

Address and phone:

16806 Chesterfield Airport Road

Chesterfield, Missouri 63005

Phone: (636) 532-7684