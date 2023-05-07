Thai Kitchen Upgraded Liquor License – Spirits, Wine & Beer

After upgrading its liquor license, Thai Kitchen can now serve Spirits, Wine, and Beer.

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen has upgraded its liquor license to include spirits, wine, and beer by the glass to offer a whole bar experience. Previously, they offered wine and beer.

Management applied for the upgrade after deciding to expand the O’Fallon location, known as Thai Bar, which expands the restaurant’s menu items and offers a bar section for those that desire a different experience than dine-in only.

There are four Thai Kitchen locations in the St. Louis region:

Florissant – No Alchol

O’Fallon – spirits, wine, and beer

St. Charles – wine and beer

Wentzville – spirits, wine, and beer

However, spirits will be served only at the following locations:

The Google Ratings are high at all four locations. They are as follows as of May 7, 2023:

Florissant – Google Rating – 4.8 with 440 online reviews

O’Fallon – Google Rating – 4.6 with 535 online reviews

St. Charles – Google Rating – 4.5 with 236 online reviews

Wentzville – Google Rating – 4.7 with 291 online reviews

Visit their website at LoveThaiSTL.com

Covered by STL.News