Wonton King – the Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri

Wonton King was named the best Chinese restaurant in Missouri by LoveFood.com

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) LoveFood.com released a new article yesterday titled “The Best Chinese Restaurant in every U.S. State and D.C.”

LoveFood.com choose Wonton King in University City as the best Chinese restaurant in Missouri.

LoveFood.com choose MingHin Cuisine in Chicago as the best Chinese restaurant in Illinois.

Wonton King has been serving Chinese cuisine to the St. Louis region for more than 20 years and takes pride in the fact that they were the first Hong Kong-style restaurant in the region.

Additionally, Wonton King is on our list of the best restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. It is one of our favorite places to visit in the region. The owners, William and Ling, are excellent host and has never met a stranger.

FOX2Now.com released this news yesterday, Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd.

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

You can view their listings on the following: