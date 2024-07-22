Wonton Kings Expands Online Ordering Options

Wonton King expands its online ordering options to reach more potential customers.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Wonton King in University City, Missouri, has served its award-winning Chinese cuisine to customers across the state for over 25 years. TripAdvisor ranks it among the top Chinese restaurants in St. Louis based solely on online customer reviews. Additionally, they have received many local awards for their authentic Chinese cuisine and service.

They recently announced that they had added eOrderSTL. It is a locally owned online ordering platform that St. Louis Restaurant Review owns and manages. Currently, it is set for pickup orders only, but delivery will be added soon using DoorDash, Uber, and Roadie as the delivery companies.

CLICK to view the shopping cart.

Address, phone, and website:

8116 Olive Blvd.

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

Website: AsianFoodSTL.com