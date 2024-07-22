Asian Corner – Valley Park – Closed Until Aug. 12

Asian Corner in Valley Park, Missouri, will be closed for a family vacation from July 23, 2024, to August 12, 2024.

VALLEY PARK, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Asian Corner (AC) at 204 Meramec Valley Plaza in Valley Park, Missouri, will close for a family vacation from July 23, 2024, through August 12, 2024. They will reopen on August 13, 2024, reenergized to serve their award-winning Thai cuisine.

Recently, AC was nominated by St. Louis Restaurant Review as the Best Asian Restaurant in St. Louis for 2024.

AC offers dine-in, carryout, online ordering, and delivery services using third-party providers such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber.