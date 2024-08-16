Asian Cafe Bar & Grill – Restaurant Review – August 2024

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill, located at 1260 Bryan Road, O’Fallon, Missouri, offers authentic Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine and has impressive online reviews.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Asian Cafe Bar & Grill opened in 2010. It offers popular Vietnamese and Chinese cuisines. Its menu items are prepared using family recipes that customers love, as illustrated by its customers’ online reviews.

The owner is Phuong Le, a Vietnamese migrant who moved to the U.S. 40 years ago with her family. She has created a great family business that strongly supports many of her family members while making many friends who are loyal patrons of the restaurant and visit frequently to support the business.

She and her husband are both chefs, and the Chinese cuisine is prepared by a Chinese chef who creates award-winning cuisines. Brittney is her daughter and restaurant manager, who covers all areas of the business.

The most impressive feature of this restaurant is its classy but cozy atmosphere. Enough can’t be written or implied regarding the decor, cleanliness, and service. With a seating capacity of approximately 90, it is among the nicest Asian restaurants in the region.

Le travels back to Vietnam once a year to visit friends and family. While there, she purchases bulk herbs and has them shipped back to the U.S. to use in the restaurant to authentically recreate Vietnamese cuisine.

Before writing this review, we met with Les’ daughter, Brittney, to obtain additional information about the family and their business. We have been attempting to reach out to the restaurant for the information necessary to publish this review, and the wait was worth it. We sincerely appreciate her taking the time to visit with us.

Having eaten at this establishment, met with Brittney, and paid close attention to the operation and details of the restaurant, we can clearly see the significant ownership pride given to this family venture.

Not much information has been published about the hidden family gem. RFT published an article in August 2011, but that’s all we could find. It is one of the best secrets in St. Charles County, and we hope to make a difference to them. It deserves the attention.

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill uses all fresh ingredients in its dishes to craft meals that strike an excellent balance among five taste elements: spicy, sour, bitter, salty, and sweet. Furthermore, using minimal oil makes their menu healthier for those striving to maintain a balanced diet. All these elements combine to make this restaurant an excellent destination in O’Fallon for delicious Vietnamese and Chinese fare – not forgetting its comfortable atmosphere and outstanding service – you won’t regret choosing Asian Cafe Bar & Grill as your dining spot!

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill offers:

Dine-in

Carryout

Full bar – beer, wine & spirits

Catering

Health Inspection Score – 95% (inspection date 02/26/2024)

Editorial Note: Online ordering and delivery is not currently available but is under consideration.

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill online reviews as of August 13, 2024 at 5:00 am are as follows:

Google – 4.5 Stars with 528 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.6 Stars with 403 online customer reviews – 3.3k likes – 3.4 followers – 92% recommend this establishment Yelp – 4.1 with 181 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 60 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

The Average Rating is 4.54 – making it one of the highest-rated Asian restaurants in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. It is a “Recommended Restaurant of St. Louis Restaurant Review.” Because of its high online ratings and contribution to the community, it has already been listed in the St. Louis Restaurant Directory.

Editorial Note: A Yelp rating 4.1 is amazingly high, as Yelp typically has the lowest rating among all online platforms. Yelpers are harsh with their online reviews. Therefore, a 4.1 Star rating is very impressive to us, especially considering that Yelp is their lowest rating.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Tuesday – CLOSED

Wednesday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill address and phone:

1260 Bryan Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-272-4429

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Links: