The Crooked Boot – St. Charles – Restaurant Review

Finally, a restaurant where Creole meets Kreyol – a unique Louisana Cuisine with a Caribbean Fusion.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The Crooked Boot – A very exciting story and review that illustrates the greatness of this country. The owner of this high-ranking establishment is CC Griggs, a Louisana native having moved to the St. Louis region a few years ago.

Previously, worked in the corporate world, but always loved to cook and dreamed of doing it to provide for her family.

It all started when she would bring food to work, and co-workers loved it so much that they began asking her to cook special meals for them. She reluctantly agreed but eventually began to love providing this service and saw a business opportunity.

Her specialty is Comfort Food, Creole, Caribbean, and Cajun.

Her first venture was launching a food truck, which she has successfully operated for six years, and recently expanded into a facility that offers online ordering through:

DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber Eats

Pickup or third-party delivery only.

We love her concept! It has already proven to be viable and successful. CC wants to expand her customer base to increase the love for her food, which will increase sales. We will support her and her concept, especially the pickup and delivery concept.

Again, we were attracted to this establishment because of its online reviews. It can be risky to introduce a new concept of cuisine because it is unchartered territory, but CC took her shot, and apparently, the customers love her food based on the online reviews.

CC has no ambition of owning a dine-in facility because she loves her food truck and the pickup and delivery concept. We think she is right!

Hot menu items are:

Vodou Fries

Tha Lafayette Po’Boy

Tha Dirty Boy

Red Beans and Rice

Jerk Chicken Fries

PLEASE NOTE: due to staffing shortages, there are times when the restaurant will close due to conflict with the food truck schedule. Check the Facebook page for the latest update and location of the food truck.

