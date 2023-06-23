Asian Corner – Valley Park – Vacation Announced

Asian Corner – one of the highest-rated Asian restaurants in the St. Louis region, announced its vacation dates.

VALLEY PARK, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Asian Corner is among the highest rated Asian – Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region. It has announced it will be closing for VACATION from July 4 to July 12 but will reopen again on July 13, 2023.

It is a family-owned business, and all members work hard, so they need a break, but they will be back serving the fine Thai and Asian cuisine their customers have grown to love.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a restaurant review of Asian Corner, dated February 28, 2023. Their online review ratings have remained solid since the article was published, but they have added more reviews to support those strong ratings.

More impressively, their latest health inspection score was 98%. That is a fantastic score and illustrates the ownership pride the owners have to ensure a successful outcome.

If you are not familiar with Asian Corner, we recommend you visit or order online. The owners are from Thailand and use authentic Thai recipes and ingredients. The cuisines and service are excellent.

Additionally, we will revise the restaurant review after they return from vacation to expand on the content.

Address and phone:

204 Meramec Valley Plaza

Valley Park, Missouri 63088

Phone: 636-825-9424

Links: