Thai Bistro in Wildwood – Restaurant Review

Thai Bistro serves authentic Thai food in Wildwood, Missouri, with high online reviews.

WILDWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Bistro is a Thai restaurant in Wildwood, MO, owned by a husband and wife team that migrated to the U.S. from Bangkok, Thailand, two years ago.

The new owners are Kokiat and Oat Wattanapol; both are 49 years old and have one young daughter.

Thai Bistro was in business for eight years before they purchased it on January 27, 2022

Before migrating to the U.S., they owned a Japanese and Thai restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, for four years. They work daily to succeed in the restaurant and live the dream of owning a business in the United States.

Kokiat is the chef, while Oat runs the business and front of the house to ensure high customer satisfaction.

They employ two other people to help them prepare for pickup and delivery in the evening.

Currently, they do not serve alcohol but plan to do so. However, the time frame needs to be clarified.

They offer catering, but you must call the restaurant for more information.

Their recipes are family-based, handed down to them, which they use in the restaurant.

Thai food is among the most popular cuisines in the world, based on a CNN Travel survey in 2017, and Pad Thai is among the top of all types of cooking.

The facility is a cozy, stylish 1,200 square feet restaurant that seats approximately 40 customers, including seven stools at the bar/counter.

The restaurant is in the Dierberg Town Center on the north side of Dierberg’s Store. The area has shops, restaurants, banks, and other professional service companies. In addition, it is an excellent destination for surrounding communities.

Thai Bistro online reviews as of May 1, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 158 online reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 158 online reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with one vote – 272 followers

– 5 Stars with one vote – 272 followers Yelp – 4 Stars with 11 reviews

– 4 Stars with 11 reviews TripAdvisor – 4 Stars with 19 reviews

– 4 Stars with 19 reviews Average Rating – 4.35 Stars across four platforms

Address, phone, and email:

2436 Taylor Road

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-821-3006

Email: ThaiBistroWildood@gmail.com