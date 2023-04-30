Manee Thai Restaurant has served authentic Thai cuisine for over 20 years.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Manee Thai restaurant is located in Ballwin, Missouri, and has served the community great Thai cuisines since its beginning in 1999. While it is certainly not one of the oldest restaurants in the St. Louis region, it is an excellent record that deserves to be noted.

It was opened by Dan Rifenberg in 1999 and was purchased in 2009 by Tanee and Neon Meeboon. Tanee managed the kitchen at Manee Thai for six years before buying it. Tanee remains the lead chef, while his wife, Neon, works the front of the house, backed by the excellent support of their two daughters, Claire and Arisa.

Tanee was born in Thailand, moved to the U.S. to study for over 35 years, and is now a citizen. His first restaurant job was as a line cook at a country club in Dallas, Texas.

After they purchased the restaurant, Tanee did make revisions to the menu items and their recipes to reflect his taste and touch.

They have increased prices only once by a small fraction. They are dedicated to keeping prices low to repay the community for their loyal support throughout the pandemic. He has been willing to absorb the cost of goods increase to reflect that appreciation.

Like all restaurants, they are experiencing staffing issues, but they have survived due to the strong support of the family.

They started using third-party deliveries during the pandemic, currently accounting for approximately 50% of their total sales. Today, their sales are exceeding the sales of pre-pandemic sales due to online ordering.

They offer catering for pickup with a full tray or half tray of your favorite Thai food. Call the restaurant for more details.

You can order delivery thru the following:

DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber Eats

Manee Thai Restaurant reviews as of April 28, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 500 online reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 500 online reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 66 online reviews – 607 likes – 622 followers

– 4.4 Stars with 66 online reviews – 607 likes – 622 followers Yelp – 4 Stars with 224 reviews

– 4 Stars with 224 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Stars with 93 online reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 93 online reviews DoorDash – 4.8 Stars with 6100 votes

– 4.8 Stars with 6100 votes Uber – 4.6 Stars with 78 reviews

– 4.6 Stars with 78 reviews Average Rating – 4.45 across six platforms

They have a comprehensive menu, but their best-selling items are as follows:

Pad Thai – Best-selling Thai food at all Thai restaurants.

Drunken Noodle

Fried Rice

Curry

Address and phone:

Located in: Lafayette Center (Dierberg’s Center)

481 Lafayette Center Drive

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 636-256-8898

Website: ManeeThaiSTL.com

Email: ManeeThaiSTL@gmail.com

