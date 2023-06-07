Royal Thai Consulate General Staff to Dine at Thai Kitchen

Thai Kitchen in O’Fallon, Missouri, to host a special dinner for staff from the Royal Thai Consulate General in Chicago, IL.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) STL.News reported that Thai Kitchen in O’Fallon, MO is to host special guests from the Royal Thai Consulate General in Chicago, IL.

STL.News reported that according to the owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsuttikul, they hosted the same guests last year at her Wentzville, MO location and returning this year to the O’Fallon location to see the new expansion completed earlier this year, which opened January 10, 2023.

Additional news from Thai Kitchen is that they are expanding to St. Louis, MO, on Hampton Avenue, inside the CloudKitchen facility. It is the newest ghost kitchen concept in the region. This new location will open sometime in late June or early July 2023. It will offer online ordering, delivery, or pickup only.

This new location will make the fifth location, with the other four located at:

Tai Kitchen has served award-winning authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997.