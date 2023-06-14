Thai Kitchen – Four Locations – Father’s Day Special 2023

Father’s Day Special 2023 – Father’s Eat for FREE at four Thai Kitchen locations.

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen has announced its Father’s Day Special for 2023 on its website. The offer is good for the following locations only:

Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights is not affiliated with these participating locations; therefore, it will not honor this special offer.

The special offer is “Fathers Eat for FREE!” However, only one father per table will eat for free. This does not include drinks. Any food, including desserts, is free to fathers. No reservations are required. First come, first serve!

Thai Kitchen is an award-winning Thai restaurant that has served authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997. Customers love their Thai cuisine forcing the family-owned restaurant chain to expand to four locations.

The O’Fallon location doubled its seating capacity in January by occupying the space next door, now referred to as Thai Bar. It is an expansion of the current Thai Kitchen.

Recently, they announced that they are opening their fifth location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis. It is a ghost kitchen concept. The facility is owned by CloudKitchen, which will offer delivery and carryout only. They expect this to open sometime in July 2023.

CLICK to visit LoveThaiSTL for more information.