Millwoods Sports Bar & Grill to Open Soon in Maryland Heights

Millwoods Sports Bar & Grill will soon open in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Maryland Heights, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We published an article titled “Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill expands to Maryland Heights, MO,” on May 19, 2023. We stated that they hoped to be open in late June 2023. However, licensing takes time, and they are still seeking staff. The delay is related to the license more than staffing, but nothing is easy anymore.

They await the last license but intend to open 10 to 14 days after approval. We will keep you up to date on the opening date. The community is ready for another sports bar option in Maryland Heights.

According to the partner/manager, Keeley Walker, they are looking for additional staff to fill the following positions:

Bartender

Barback/busser

Cooks

If you are interested in applying, please call Keeley Walker at +1 314-369-8832

Millwoods Sports Bar & Grill began in Wentzville, MO, at 1826 West Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO 63386 – Phone: 636-332-0556