Los Incas Restaurant – O’Fallon – 100% Health Inspection Score

Los Incas is a Peruvian restaurant in O’Fallon that recently scored 100% on its Health Inspection Score.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Los Incas is a new Peruvian restaurant in O’Fallon that passed its first Health Inspection with a 100% rating. While this is not an isolated result, it is rare and deserves special recognition when it happens.

Consumers are lightening their fears about COVID in recent months, but the pandemic did establish a new set of responsibilities and standards that will not be forgotten anytime soon; as fall and winter approach, illnesses will begin to increase, as it always does, and consumers will be more diligent about their safety and will likely show loyalty to establishments that consider cleanliness.

A 100% score is as good as you can expect.

Address and phone:

4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-244-0326

Website: LosIncasRestaurant.com