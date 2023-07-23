Parlor Doughnuts Coming to Wentzville, MO

Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut franchise company, is opening a franchise location in Wentzville, MO.

WENTZVILLE, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Parlor Doughnuts is a new franchise company established in 2019 and began selling franchises in 2021 has secured a location in Wentzville, Missouri.

The new franchise owners are a husband and wife team, Justin and Niki Riate. They purchased a territory and planned to open multiple locations in and surrounding the St. Louis region.

They will be open seven days a week, offering 20+ doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, and premium coffee roasted in-house.

There are an estimated 50 locations across the country. The company was founded and continues to be based in Evansville, Indiana.

An excerpt from their website: We began as a small doughnut shop in downtown Evansville, IN, in 2019. Our layered doughnuts soon became a hometown favorite, so we set out on a mission to bring doughnuts to the people – everywhere! Across the nation, our teams get up early every day to make fresh batches of our famous layered doughnuts. Come try one – we think it will be the best doughnut you’ve ever had.

The Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Address, owners, and links:

708 South Church Street

Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Franchisee Owners: Justin and Niki Riat

Company Website: https://www.parlordoughnuts.com/

Location Page: https://www.parlordoughnuts.com/wentzville-mo

Links: