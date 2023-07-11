Sweetie Cup Thai Café Resumes Business Operations

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Resumes Business Operations After Closing One Week for 4th of July Holiday.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Ballwin, Missouri, was closed last week so the employees and owners could enjoy the 4th of July holiday with family and friends.

They have resumed business beginning today, offering dine-in, carryout, and online ordering.

This establishment was recently reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review because it was the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region when the review was published.

They offer online ordering using the following platforms:

DoorDash

St. Louis Restaurant Review – Pickup Orders – Least Expensive

Uber Eats

Sweetie Cup address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com