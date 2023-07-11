Sweetie Cup Thai Café Resumes Business Operations

Sweetie Cup Thai Café Resumes Business Operations

Posted on By Editor

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Resumes Business Operations After Closing One Week for 4th of July Holiday.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Ballwin, Missouri, was closed last week so the employees and owners could enjoy the 4th of July holiday with family and friends.

They have resumed business beginning today, offering dine-in, carryout, and online ordering.

This establishment was recently reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review because it was the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region when the review was published.

They offer online ordering using the following platforms:

Sweetie Cup address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Phone: +1 636-529-8690
Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

Press Releases

Related Posts

More Related Articles

BBQ ASAP BBQ ASAP Press Releases
Grand Opening of Believe Bar - Thanksgiving Night Grand Opening of Believe Bar – Thanksgiving Night Press Releases
Network Event at Siline's Restaurant and Bar - Ballwin Networking Event at Siline’s Restaurant – Ballwin Press Releases

Table of Contents

Index