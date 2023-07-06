Travel To St. Louis Can Inspire Every Student

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Traveling always comes as an inspirational and memorable experience. Traveling to St. Louis is no different. Such a trip can be even more exciting and educational than many other adventures you can take on as a student. Young people can enjoy many activities and sights in St. Louis. Many will help students connect with the city, learn new things about the region, and ignite their curiosity and imagination. Overall, St. Louis can quickly broaden your horizons and provide inspiring learning experiences for students of all ages. So let’s see why you should consider St. Louis, what it can offer you, and what sights or activities you should try before leaving. Here is your guide to St. Louis adventures.

Reasons to visit St. Louis on your next road trip

Students come to St. Louis for a variety of reasons. They may want to rest after a tough week at school, have some fun on the weekends, or explore the city’s significance for their educational purposes. Let’s see why student traveling to St. Louis is essential.

Historical Significance

St. Louis has a rich history, reaching back to the United States’ westward expansion. There are plenty of sights and places of significance to capture its historical meaning and honor the city’s past. The Gateway Arch is undoubtedly one of them. Students should visit the city symbol and learn what it represents to the locals and the country. The city cherishes this memory and allows younger people to deepen their understanding of America.

Museums and Cultural Institutions

Along with historical significance comes educational value. Students can visit many world-class museums and other educational institutions. The St. Louis Art Museum, Missouri History Museum, and the City Museum are just a few examples. These sights offer great collections and exhibitions of art and historical artifacts, providing a fun and interactive learning experience.

Science and Technology

All science-inclined students will be glad to learn about this St. Louis Science Center and its overall passion for science exhibitions. After all, the city prides itself on being a hub for scientific research and innovation. Visiting St. Louis can help you define your major in school and inspire you to embark on a journey of scientific exploration and research.

Educational Tours

As always, students can engage in exciting and diverse educational tours around the city and the nearby territory. As you can already tell, there is much to explore about the region. For example, students can sign up for educational tours about the history and significance of the city during the Western expansion. Students can seek free walking tours or find expert guides to provide ‘behind-the-scenes’ experience in many historical sights and museums. You can even choose a time when attending the Missouri Botanical Garden, which we highly recommend. Overall, tours offer students to gain insights into various industries, fields, and historical events, making learning inspiring and exciting.

Architecture and Design

All the architecture geeks would be thrilled to see St. Louis for its urban landscape and historical buildings. Indeed, you can explore many architectural styles here, from Georgian colonial style to modern design. If this is your gem, do not miss the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis and the Old Courthouse, as they are the two most fascinating and well-preserved memories. However, you will also be impressed with contemporary urban planning and recent architectural trends.

What to do/to see in St. Louis

We’ve already covered the reasons why to travel to St. Louis. Now, let’s see what you can and see there. Here is a list of some of the local attractions and activities.

Gateway Arch

As we’ve mentioned, the Gateway Arch is an absolute must when it comes to ST. Louis travels. You couldn’t miss it since it is the most iconic monument in town. Besides, you can get stunning views of the city and the Mississippi River once you are there.

City Museum

A unique and interactive museum that combines elements of an amusement park, playground, and architectural marvel. Explore tunnels and slides, and climb through the various levels of this imaginative attraction.

The Missouri Botanical Garden

This botanical garden features stunning plant displays, including the Japanese Garden, the Climatron tropical rainforest, and the Chinese Garden. It’s a peaceful and beautiful place to explore.

The Delmar Loop

All students would love to visit the Delmar Loop for the shopping and dining experience. There you will find various restaurants and entertainment, including live performances and beautiful architecture.

The City Garden

Be sure to visit the City Garden after a long day of exploring. It is a perfect place to rest and enjoy the outdoors while observing contemporary art installations among the luscious green spaces.

The Muny

Theater students or just art enthusiasts should also check out The Muny. It is one of the largest and oldest outdoor amphitheaters in the United States. You can attend live musical performances and classic theater plays almost every week.