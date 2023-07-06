Greek Kitchen Closes its Doors Forever

Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood, Missouri, Closes its Doors Forever

KIRKWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Greek Kitchen is officially closed. This breaks my heart because it was one of my favorite restaurants in the region. I went there for lunch today only to find out they had closed the business.

The owner was there, and we briefly visited with the owner, Lisa Kandel. Found out some interesting facts.

Lisa started another Greek restaurant, Olympia Kebob House and Taverna, 1543 McCausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63117, which her children own now.

Her customers can find her at Olympia Kebob, but hopefully “not in the kitchen,” she said.

St. Louis Restaurant Review added them to the restaurant directory earlier this year as one of the highest-rated restaurants in the region. CLICK to view the listing.

We asked why she closed because of a lack of ability to negotiate the lease renewal, inflation, and staffing issues.

I am sure the lease was to increase, as property owners want more rent due to inflated real estate prices, increase in property taxes, and insurance, making it impossible for the small business to stay alive.

There will be an online auction for the equipment and furnishings. The auctioneer is BCL Auction, and they can be found online at BCLAuction.com.

We wish the best for the owners, Joe and Lisa Kandel. Closing a business is never easy.

But the good news is that her kids own the old place, and Lisa will be there. Since we couldn’t have lunch at Greek Kitchen today, we went to Olympia Kebob and couldn’t have been happier with our food.

Olympia Kebob House and Taverna online reviews as of July 6, 2023, are as follows: