Top-10 Mexican Restaurants in St. Charles, MO

Top-10 Mexican Restaurants in St. Charles, Missouri, according to Yelp ratings.

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Everybody loves Mexican cuisine! The St. Louis Metropolitan region, which includes St. Charles, is not short on Mexican restaurants, and it can be challenging to determine who to dine with. Some large family-owned chains dominate the market, but those are not the best from our perspective, and there is not much consistency.

This list might help make the filtering easier for the St. Charles, MO community.

We focused on the St. Charles community because local residents drive to the casino there. St. Charles has a significant amount of traffic that can benefit from this content.

We used Yelp to filter and screen for the best Mexican restaurants in St. Charles, MO.

Tradicional 636 – 4.1 Stars with 147 online reviews – recent news article Las Maria’s Mexican Restaurant – 4.8 Stars with 32 online reviews El Morelia Super Mercado – 4.3 Stars with 37 online reviews La Tapatia Mexican Restaurant – 4.5 Stars with 6 reviews The Salted Lime – 3.8 Stars with 6 online reviews Jalisco Pizza – 4.7 Stars with 41 online reviews – restaurant review published June 21, 2023 La Tejana Taqueria – 4.4 Stars with 309 reviews Carreta’s Mexican Restaurant – 4.5 Stars with 242 online reviews – not in St. Charles. They are in Creve Coeur. Taco Buddha – 4.6 Stars with 529 online reviews Fratelli’s Ristorante – 4.5 Stars with 552 online reviews

Please Note: The ratings are as of June 13, 2024, and will change as customers post new reviews. The time of our filter was 9:30 am.

Additional Resources: