Top-10 Mexican Restaurants in St. Charles, MO

Top-10 Mexican Restaurants in St. Charles, MO

Posted on By Martin Smith

Top-10 Mexican Restaurants in St. Charles, Missouri, according to Yelp ratings.

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Everybody loves Mexican cuisine!  The St. Louis Metropolitan region, which includes St. Charles, is not short on Mexican restaurants, and it can be challenging to determine who to dine with.  Some large family-owned chains dominate the market, but those are not the best from our perspective, and there is not much consistency.

This list might help make the filtering easier for the St. Charles, MO community.

We focused on the St. Charles community because local residents drive to the casino there.  St. Charles has a significant amount of traffic that can benefit from this content.

We used Yelp to filter and screen for the best Mexican restaurants in St. Charles, MO.

  1. Tradicional 6364.1 Stars with 147 online reviews – recent news article
  2. Las Maria’s Mexican Restaurant4.8 Stars with 32 online reviews
  3. El Morelia Super Mercado4.3 Stars with 37 online reviews
  4. La Tapatia Mexican Restaurant4.5 Stars with 6 reviews
  5. The Salted Lime3.8 Stars with 6 online reviews
  6. Jalisco Pizza4.7 Stars with 41 online reviews – restaurant review published June 21, 2023
  7. La Tejana Taqueria4.4 Stars with 309 reviews
  8. Carreta’s Mexican Restaurant4.5 Stars with 242 online reviews – not in St. Charles.  They are in Creve Coeur.
  9. Taco Buddha – 4.6 Stars with 529 online reviews
  10. Fratelli’s Ristorante – 4.5 Stars with 552 online reviews

Please Note: The ratings are as of June 13, 2024, and will change as customers post new reviews.  The time of our filter was 9:30 am.

Additional Resources:

Reviews Tags:, ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Restaurant Review - Charlie Gitto's at Hollywood Casino Restaurant Review – Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino Reviews
Top-10 Asian Restaurant in St. Louis for October 2021 Top-10 Asian Restaurant in St. Louis for October 2021 Reviews
Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe - Best Rated Thai Restaurant in St. Louis Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe – Best Rated Thai Restaurant in St. Louis Reviews