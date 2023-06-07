Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill – Restaurant Review

Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill opened its newest location six months ago in Winghaven, MO.

WINGHAVEN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Mexican restaurants are at the top of the list for consumers’ favorite food and drink. The St. Louis region has many Mexican restaurants to choose from, but only a few truly stand out as top-rated or award-winning establishments.

Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill started just a few years ago in Warrenton, Missouri, and has been successful. It is located in what was previously known as the Outlet Mall. Their food and alcohol sales in Warrenton are significant, considering the size of the community.

Their new location in Winghaven is in the facility where the now defunct Llywelyn’s Pub was across from the theatre. They opened approximately six months ago and have since taken over the container bar next to the volleyball court. They added a food truck, which will be used at the Winghaven facility and events around the region. They offer outdoor seating, which makes it easy to watch the outdoor activities in the area.

The owners are Leo and Jessenia Lopez, a husband and wife team dedicated to the restaurants as they are to each other. Jessenia is expecting their first child, a baby boy, making Leo a very proud father before the child even arrives. He is ready to start on child number two.

They feature over 100 top-rated Tequilas, which have become very popular among their customers.

They have the same menu at both locations.

Currently, they do not offer online ordering or delivery, but those topics are under consideration.

Their online reviews for the Warrenton location as of June 3, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 520 online reviews

– 4.7 Stars with more than 520 online reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with more than 100 online reviews

– 5 Stars with more than 100 online reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Stars with 5 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 5 reviews Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 23 reviews

The address and phone for Warrenton are as follows:

1000 Warrenton Outlet Center, Suite 14

Warrenton, Missouri 63383

Phone: 636-377-1269

Their online reviews for the Winghaven location as of June 3, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.6 Stars with more than 135 online reviews

– 4.6 Stars with more than 135 online reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with 12 Votes

– 5 Stars with 12 Votes TripAdvisor – No Listing

– No Listing Yelp – No Listing

The address and phone for the Winghaven location are as follows:

905 Caledonia Drive

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: 636-284-7385

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Links: