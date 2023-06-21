Jalisco Pizza – St. Charles, MO – Restaurant Review

Jalisco Pizza – the owner, Leonardo, describes it as an Italian/Mexican Fusion.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Jalisco Pizza – a new pizza and Mexican concept restaurant opened earlier this year by a young entrepreneur Leonardo Ortiz, who is 26 years old. He is a brave and enthusiastic young man that loves his vision.

We met with Leonardo but anonymously ate lunch before meeting with him to experience this new concept. We were happy and impressed with the quality of the pizza and service. His concept is viable, and we believe he will succeed, so we decided to publish this review.

I noticed the special dough. It is an unusual dough, dusted with corn flour, adding a Mexican flare to the taste, and enhanced with a Supreme Italian cheese. The sauce is made fresh daily.

Their location is excellently located to service St. Charles and New Town easily for deliveries and catering.

They have been featured:

St. Louis Magazine

Sauce Magazine

Riverfront Times

St. Louis Post Dispatch

St. Louis Restaurant Review

STL.News

The reason we wanted to meet and explore publishing a review is their online reviews are as impressive as the food. A 5-star on Yelp is not easy to achieve as Yelpers are not nice to restaurants. Yelp is known for having the lowest reviews among all review platforms.

Their online reviews as of June 21, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 75+ online customer reviews

– 4.9 Stars with 75+ online customer reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with 12 votes – 854 likes – 1K followers

– 5 Stars with 12 votes – 854 likes – 1K followers Yelp – 5 Stars with 19 online customer reviews – this is a fantastic rating on Yelp

– 5 Stars with 19 online customer reviews – this is a fantastic rating on Yelp TripAdvisor – Still needs to be rated!

The special Pizzas are:

Deluxe – includes Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, and green peppers.

– includes Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, and green peppers. Beestek Pizza – Grilled beef steak with fresh cilantro and onions.

– Grilled beef steak with fresh cilantro and onions. Marinated Pork Pizza – with marinated pork, fresh cilantro, and onion.

– with marinated pork, fresh cilantro, and onion. Jalisco Pizza – slow-cooked on red juice beef with shredded beef, fresh cilantro, and onions. Comes with a side of dipping sauce.

– slow-cooked on red juice beef with shredded beef, fresh cilantro, and onions. Comes with a side of dipping sauce. Meat Lovers Pizza – Pepperoni, sausage ham, and bacon bits.

– Pepperoni, sausage ham, and bacon bits. Combo – Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

– Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives. Veggie – mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

– mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives. Camal SPL – Pepperoni, ham, sausage, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers.

– Pepperoni, ham, sausage, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Hawaiian – ham and pineapple.

– ham and pineapple. Garlic Shrimp – No description

– No description Create Your Own Pizza

Additionally, they offer:

Pasta

Sub-Marinos

Calzones

Salads

Appetizers

Business hours:

Sunday – Noon – 8:00 pm

– Noon – 8:00 pm Monday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Saturday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

Address, phone, and email:

3831 Elm Street

St Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: (636) 723-7800

Email: JaliscoPizza3831@gmail.com

Owner: Leonardo Ortiz

Links: