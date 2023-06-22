Sweet Things Bakery added to Our Directory

St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Sweet Things Bakery to its Restaurant Directory.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The Editor in Chief of St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Sweet Things Bakery to the restaurant directory due to its length of time in business, its high online reviews, and its new location. CLICK to view their listing.

They are located in the New Town neighborhood in St. Charles, Missouri.

The bakery began operating in 2006 in Ferguson, known then as “Cose Dolci Bakery,” which is Italian for “Sweet Things Bakery.” They relocated in 2017 and continue making customers happy with every cookie or cake they make.

We have interviewed the owners and are preparing to publish a review of their business. It is a great story that we are excited to post.

However, until we get the review published, you can find them using the following:

Address and phone:

3224 Rue Royale, Suite #1

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: 314-799-2157