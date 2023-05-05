Tango Argentina Food Added to Restaurant Directory

Tango Argentina Food has served Argentinean Empanadas to the St. Louis region since 2000.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Tango Argentina Food has been introducing and serving Argentinean Empanadas to the St. Louis region since 2000.

What are Empanadas?

According to Wikipedia, they are: empanadas is a baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish, other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures worldwide. The name comes from the Spanish empanar and translates as ‘breaded,’ wrapped or coated in bread.

They were carefully selected based on their online reviews, unique cuisine, and length of time in the business promoting it in a reliable manner.

While the is excellent, the service appears to be the most significant contributing factor to the high online reviews. The owners do all of the work and work well together, ensuring that customers understand what they serve and what to expect. Their goal to satisfy customers is evident and comes across as sincere.

We ate lunch there on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and enjoyed the meal, service, and atmosphere. Another significant factor was cleanliness. We could not have been more satisfied with our experience, supported by the online reviews.

Tango Argentina Food online reviews as of May 4, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews

– 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews Facebook – 4.9 Stars with 98 votes

– 4.9 Stars with 98 votes Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 with 9 reviews

Address, phone, and email:

2418 B West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3076

Email: TangoArgentinaFood@hotmail.com