Ruth’s Chris is purchased by Darden Restaurants

Parent company to Olive Garden to buy Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

ORLANDO, FL (StLouisRestaurantReview) It was announced on May 3rd, 2023, that Darden Restaurants would acquire the famous steak house chain Ruth’s Chris for approximately $715 million.

Darden Restaurants owns:

Olive Garden

LongHorn Steakhouse

Yard House

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Capital Grille

Seasons 52

Bahama Breeze

Eddie V’s.

Currently, there are two Ruth’s Chris locations in the St. Louis region, one downtown in the Hyatt Regency Hotel and one in Chesterfield, MO. Previously, there was one in Clayton, but it was closed.

The address to the two locations are:

Hyatt Hotel, 315 Chestnut St, St. Louis, MO 63102

16493 Wild Horse Creek Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

CLICK to view complete details published by Darden Restaurants.