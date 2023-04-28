Restaurant Review – DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery has three locations in Maryland Heights, Webster Groves, and the new CITIPARK.

ST LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery was created by its owner Julie Truong to offer modern Vietnamese cuisine with different sauces.

After a successful career in the corporate world, she returned to her background involving the restaurant industry. She never thought she would choose this career path after spending her childhood years working in her parent’s restaurant.

With her vision and the support of her family, Julie opened her first restaurant, DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery, in Maryland Heights, MO, with approximately 3,000 square feet in 2018. It is located at 11982 Dorsett Road. Today, this location is rated by St. Louis Restaurant Review with 4.816 Stars, an average of six different platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yelp, TripAdvisor, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Julie opened her second location during the most challenging time in the restaurant’s history, during the pandemic in 2021. This new location in Webster Groves opened on July 14, 2021, and was widely covered by other local publications. St. Louis Restaurant Review rates this location with 4.68 Stars, an average of five platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yelp, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Both locations offer:

Bowls (Style: Salad, Vermicelli, or Rice)

Sliders and Rolls (Bao Sliders & Spring Rolls)

Banh Mi

Snacks – Thai Chili Pepper Wings – Vegan Popcorn Shrimp – Krab Rangoons – Fried Shrimp Rolls – Vegan Cheese Rolls – Veggie Egg Rolls – Vietnamese Egg Rolls – price range of $4 to $13

Special Sauces

Pho/Soups – 8 to choose from ranging from $13 to $16

Vegan Soup – Pho or Spicy Lemongrass for $13

Fried Rice – 14 options with a price range of $10 to $16

Tacos – 10 to choose from with a price range of $11 to $12

Drinks

Sweets

Her most recent accomplishment is opening an event drive location at the CITIPARK, the new soccer/event stadium in downtown St. Louis, MO. The DD Mau location is in Section 101.

In addition to the three locations, they do a large amount of catering for major events and some of the most respected companies in the St. Louis region.

When we met with her for the interview, we saw a calm and organized restaurateur that is comfortable with the businesses she had created and did not appear overwhelmed or worried about anything illustrating a high level of confidence in her vision.

Additionally, the health inspection scores for Maryland Heights range from 97% to 99%, and the Webster Groves range from 95% to 100%. This is as impressive as the online reviews and further illustrates the skill, passion, and dedication of this restaurateur and her team.

Both locations offer online ordering and delivery from specific third-party platforms, from its Toast Platform, as well as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber, and ezCater.

Currently, she is content with her three locations. Still, this ambitious young lady is most likely not done building her restaurant empire that has been created and grown to three highly successful locations at a fast and crazy pace during some very challenging times. So we don’t think she is done, nor do we think she should be done.

She is related to other successful restaurants owned by family members, including Rice House, which has two locations, and Pearl Cafe, which has one location, and two food trucks in Florissant, Missouri.

Rice House is owned by Julie’s brother, Kenny Truong, and Pearl Cafe is owned by her cousin, Scott Truong.

However, it all started with Julie and Kenny’s parents, who owned Vinh Chop Suey in St. Louis.

Locations for all restaurants mentioned and affiliated with Julie and DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery:

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery

11982 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: 314-942-2300

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery

20 Allen Avenue

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Phone: 314-926-0900

Vinh Chop Suey

8304 North Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63147

Phone: 314-383-0711

The Rice House

8438 N. Lindbergh Blvd

Florissant, MO 63031

Phone: 314-837-0711

The Rice House II

2725 N. Highway 67

Florissant, MO 63033

Phone: 314-921-0711​

Pearl Cafe

8416 North Lindbergh Blvd

Florissant, MO 63031

Phone: 314-831-3701

Website

