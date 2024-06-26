Top-10 Worst Restaurants – St. Louis, MO by Yelp

According to Yelp reviews, the Top-10 Worst Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) This is not a pleasant list to publish, but readers have the right to see and read the bad and good about restaurants. It might be helpful to prevent a bad experience or potential health risks by eating unsafe food. For credibility with our readers, we feel strongly that we should promote and protect. Eating out costs a lot of money, and the consumers should see all the information, not just the good.

If your establishment is on this list of “Worst Restaurants,” we encourage restaurant owners/managers to view this as a learning tool and why they might be on this list. It all comes down to the quality of food and service. Online reviews are here to stay; many consumers rely heavily on them when buying. Adapt and adjust to the “new world.” Do not make the mistake of blaming the consumers for wanting a free meal or credit. While that might be the case with some, the majority are honest reviews that are a grade card of your food and service. Learn from it and try to push your reviews higher. Consumers will respond to negative or positive changes.

We are always available to consult. Operating a restaurant is difficult because there is a lot of competition, and consumers are demanding, but most are reasonable based on our perspective. Learn from it.

The Top-10 Worst Restaurants in St. Louis are as follows for June 2024:

Church’s Chicken – 4401 Marshal Rd – 1.3 Stars with 18 reviews La Tapenade – Lambert Int’l Blvd – 1.6 Stars with 40 reviews One Night Stand – Ohio Avenue – 2.2 Stars with 12 reviews El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – Delmar Blvd – 2.0 Stars with 122 reviews Dr. King Chop Suey – Dr. Martin Luther King Drive – 2.2 Stars with 6 reviews McDonald’s – Richardson Rd – 1.7 Stars with 41 reviews Beers of the World – Lambert Int’l Blvd – 1.6 Stars with 59 reviews Chipotle Mexican Grill – Hampton Avenue – 1.4 Stars with 78 reviews Rigazzi’s – Daggett Avenue – 3 Stars with 449 reviews French Frie Factory – N Grand Blvd – 4.4 Stars with 13 reviews

The ratings are determined solely by online reviews posted by customers. We are unbiased and reporting their results.

