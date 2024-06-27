Jalisco Pizza in St. Charles, MO, will enhance its online ordering by adding borders.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Jalisco Pizza in St. Charles has agreed to add eOrderSTL to their online ordering options. The shopping cart will go live within the next seven days.

This highly-rated restaurant has combined America’s two favorite foods, Mexican and Pizza, and customers love it, as illustrated by its online reviews.

eOrderSTL is an online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. It was designed for the restaurants and their owners.

Their business listing in St. Louis Restaurant Review has been revised to include the latest information.

Jalisco Pizza’s online ratings as of June 27, 2024, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with 121 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with 121 online reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with 21 votes – 1.2K likes – 1.5K followers

– 5 Stars with 21 votes – 1.2K likes – 1.5K followers Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 42 votes

– 4.7 Stars with 42 votes TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

– Not Rated Yet DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 50 online reviews

The online reviews have remained high since they opened early last year.

Address and phone:

3831 Elm Street

St Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-723-7800