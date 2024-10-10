Lefty’s Bagels – Chesterfield, MO – Restaurant Review

Lefty’s Bagels is a gourmet bagel shop conveniently located off I-141 and Olive Blvd, making it an easy destination for customers across the region.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We had the privilege of meeting Doug Goldenberg with Lefty’s Bagels to interview him about their operation. We did not have the opportunity to meet his partner, Scott Lefton, who is also his brother-in-law.

This story is attractive because these guys have a passion for bagels but no previous cooking or restaurant experience. They are IT geeks who started making bagels at home because a favorite bagel shop, Einstein Bagels, had closed. So they learned how to make bagels at home for their families. Family and friends knew what they were doing and loved their bagels. They started asking if they could buy them. It got to the point that they were making hundreds of bagels each weekend. What began as a task to feed the family became a full-scale business, which is now their lives.

Lefty was kind enough to give us a tour of the operation. I did not know the effort, time, and expertise it takes to make a bagel. They have created an impressive operation that has turned into a passion.

This is not a franchise or chain. It is their recipe, and the knowledge comes from learning it alone without guidance—the old trial-and-error approach. I suspect it would make a great franchise, which has been discussed, but no plans or structure have been implemented. I think it should and most likely will happen!

They opened for business on April 14, 2023, creating a new journey

Multiple publications such as Feast, STL Jewish Light, St. Louis Magazine, STLToday, and Missouri Life Magazine wrote about them last year, but there has been nothing since to update their readers. So, we decided to fill in the gaps.

Lefty’s Bagels is Kosher Style. They are under the rabbinic supervision of Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham of Congregation B’nai Amoona because Lefty’s does not have a kosher certification from the Vaad Hoeir of St. Louis, as described by the article published on April 14, 2023, by STL Jewish Light.

All meats are top-of-the-line and not readily available in the St. Louis region. The fish is routinely flown in via commercial airlines for pickup. They go the extra mile to ensure they provide the best ingredients.

Lefty’s Bagels is located at 13359 Olive Blvd inside the Woodchase Shopping Center in Chesterfield, MO—phone: 314-275-0959. It is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week and closes on Mondays.

The Woodchase Shopping Center has become a dining destination with multiple restaurants, such as Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, which is under new ownership and management. Additionally, Tony’s K-Food, El Maguey, Kim’s Bakery, and Balkan Store & Bakery which is misleading. There is a Hungarian restaurant inside that is also top-rated by online ratings. Lefty’s adds to the attraction of the shopping center, helping to create this destination,

We were impressed before meeting Doug Goldenberg due to their online ratings, which, as of September 24, 2024, at 7:00 am, were as follows:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 152 online reviews Facebook – 5.0 Stars with 13 online reviews Yelp – 4.1 with 86 online reviews – An amazingly high rating for Yelp! DoorDash – 4.9 Stars with 50 online reviews GrubHub – 4.7 Stars with 121 online reviews Uber – 4.9 Stars with 73 online reviews

Average Rating – 4.7 Star across six platforms.

The public ratings and reviews are the most reliable measure of the restaurant’s performance. Their ratings are outstanding, with the lowest Rating being Yelp, but even Yelp is 4.1, which is an amazingly high rating on Yelp.

Additionally, they offer online ordering through their website, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

Lefty’s Bagels Menu offers the following items:

Bagels

Plain

Sesame

Poppy

Everything

Tzitzel

Onion

Garlic

Salt

Egg

Cheese

Jalapeno

Pumpernickel

Blueberry

Chocolate Chip

Cinnamon Raisin

Whole Wheat

Schmear

Plain

Nova

Veggie

Scallion

Margarine

Garlic & Herb

Whipped Butter

Blueberry

Strawberry

Garlic Hummus

Lunch – Deli Classic Sandwiches by Lefty’s Bagels

Pastrami – Premium pastrami brisket cured with spices and smoked.

Roast Beef – Slow roasted top round.

Beef Salami

Black Forest Ham

Corned Beef

Turkey

Turkey Pastrami

Smoked Turkey

Signature Bagel Sandwiches

New York, New York – Lean corned beef, Swiss cheese & deli mustard Grand Salami – Kosher beef salami, Swiss cheese & deli mustard Miami Sammy – Ham, pickles, mayo, Swiss cheese BLT – Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato Cucumber Dill – Cucumber piled high with dill cream cheese King of the Hill – Roasted beef, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onion, cheddar or horseradish cheese Cousin Rubin – Premium pastrami brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & deli mustard Turkey Club Med – Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and mayo West Coast Avocado – Avocado, diced tomato, lemon, salt & pepper on a fresh bagel

All sandwiches are served with your choice of bagel, side of cole slaw, potato salad, or bagel chips and a pickle.

Deli Salad Sandwiches by Lefty’s Bagels

Chicken Salad – Lettuce & tomato Tuna Salad – Lettuce & tomato Lefty’s Whitefish – Lettuce & tomato Egg Salad – Farm fresh eggs with lettuce & tomato

Sides

Sharon’s Southern Slaw – Vinegar-based coleslaw using an old family recipe

– Vinegar-based coleslaw using an old family recipe Potato Salad – Classic yellow potato salad

Snacks

Bagel Chips

Pickle – Dill or Half Sour

Soups

Matzoh Ball

Soup of the Day

Pastries & Treats by Lefty’s Bagels

Rugelach – Satiny soft dough made with butter and cream cheese wrapped around a filling: Chocolate, Cinnamon, or Raspberry Babka – Sweet, braided bread with filling: Chocolate or Cinnamon Choc Chip Cookie Black & White Cookie Oatmeal Raisin Blueberry Cookie

Deli Salads To-Go by Lefty’s Bagels

Schmear

Schmear (8 oz) – Plain, Garlic & herb, Veggie, Scallion, Jalapeno, Blueberry, and Strawberry

(8 oz) – Plain, Garlic & herb, Veggie, Scallion, Jalapeno, Blueberry, and Strawberry Nova Lox Schmear (8 oz)

Salad

Whitefish Egg Chicken Tuna

Smoked Fish by Lefty’s Bagels

Nova Crusted Smoked Salmon – Brined to perfection, our velvety, lightly smoked New York nova is always a star.

– Brined to perfection, our velvety, lightly smoked New York nova is always a star. Pastrami Lox – A New York appetizer specialty. Delicious cold smoked salmon rubbed with pastrami spice.

– A New York appetizer specialty. Delicious cold smoked salmon rubbed with pastrami spice. Smoked Whitefish – Our buttery whitefish hails from the Great Lakes. Whole or by the pound.

– Our buttery whitefish hails from the Great Lakes. Whole or by the pound. Smoked Sable – Our Sable is caught in the icy waters off of Alaska. Buttery, rich, and a must on any appetizing platter. Available by the pound.

– Our Sable is caught in the icy waters off of Alaska. Buttery, rich, and a must on any appetizing platter. Available by the pound. Smoked Trout – Smoked to perfection, this trout is gorgeous in its perfection. It is flaky, delicate, and elegant.

Breakfast

Egg Sandwiches by Lefty’s Bagels

Bacon, Egg & Cheese – Freshly baked bagel with applewood, smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. The Classic Egg Sammy – Freshly baked bagel with sausage patty, egg, and cheese. Ham, Egg & Cheese – Freshly baked bagel with black forest ham, scrambled egg, and cheese. The Uncle L.E.O. – Bagel with nova lox, farm fresh egg, and sauteed onion. I Want It All – Your choice of corned beef or pastrami, farm-fresh egg, potato latke, and sauteed onion on a fresh bagel. The Mid-Western – Western-style bagel sandwich, eggs, Black Forest ham, bell peppers, sauteed onion and jack cheese.

Smoked Fish Sandwiches by Lefty’s Bagels

Lox O’ Love – A freshly baked bagel with Nova Lox, plain schmear, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and capers. Pastrami Lox – Freshly baked bagel with Pastrami, Smoked Salmon, and plain schmear. Whitefish – Freshly baked bagel with whole Smoked Whitefish and plain schmear. Kippered Salmon – Our kippered (baked salmon) is made from our fattiest, richest salmon. It’s hot and smoked to perfection. Sable – Freshly baked bagel with Smoked Sable and plain schmear. Troup – Freshly baked bagel with Smoked Trout and plain schmear.

Lefty’s Bagels address, phone, and website:

13359 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-275-0959

Website: LeftysBagels.com

Owner: Scott Lefton (Lefty)

Owner: Doug Goldenberg

