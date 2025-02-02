Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis, MO – 2025

St. Louis Restaurant Review has selected the “Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis, MO, for 2025,” solely depending on public ratings and reviews.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill is the # 1 Best Italian Restaurant in St. Louis, MO, for 2025.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) After doing this for a few years, the list did not surprise us. Still, I changed the metric to reduce credit given to restaurants with fewer reviews than those with a significant number of reviews and found the data to be consistently reliable.

This category is always difficult to rank because the restaurants are all delicious. St. Louis has its share of great Italian restaurants, and it is hard to choose the best. This is why we rely solely on customer ratings and reviews. Advertising dollars can purchase these rankings. The restaurants had the option to sponsor the content, knowing their rankings. Sponsorship did not change their rankings, but it provided additional information to the consumers about their restaurant business. The #1 position naturally gets the header image of the list if they decide to sponsor. The list is solid and unbiased.

The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis, MO, for 2025 are as follows:

About Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill – St. Louis

This is one of the most popular Italian restaurants in the city, the Midwest, and possibly the country. It has two locations: one on The Hill and one at Hollywood Casino.

Charlie Gitto has been in business since 1981 and has grown. He is still actively involved in the industry and makes many business decisions daily. Recently, we published an interesting article about his accomplishments in 2014. He also launched his own privately labeled wine, which we announced. We recommend that you read more about this St. Louis institution. Reservations are not required, but if you want to be guaranteed a seat, we recommend making a reservation. CLICK to visit their website.

About Fratelli’s Ristorante in St. Charles

While we are embarrassed to admit that we had never been to this place before they showed up on our list. I had to try the place immediately and was blown away by what I saw at lunch on a weekday. There was a waiting line of 12-15 people, and nobody was upset. It appeared to be a typical lunch crowd that frequented the place, knowing they’d have to wait. I ate at the bar, and the food was terrific, as was the service. I felt stupid doing this work and not knowing about this place.

It was founded by two brothers, Joe and Tom Alagna. Today, it is owned by Tom and his son, Ben Alagna. Additionally, to increase the spotlight on the talented family, Tom’s sons, Ben and Adam, opened Sauci Pasta last July at 1990 1st Capitol Drive in St. Charles, MO, inside the University Commons Center, which is home to Schnucks Lindenwood. They make their pasta daily, and the machine and process are the same as in the restaurant. CLICK to visit their website.

About Roberto’s Trattoria in Sappington

This is one of those “don’t judge a book by its cover.” It is located inside a typical shopping center that holds other prominent businesses. However, you walk inside Roberto’s Trattoria, a clean and classy place with an atmosphere that has taken years to create. It’s not just the decor but the feeling that thousands of customers have experienced some of the best moments of their lives in this restaurant. I loved it from the moment I walked in.

Recently, the ownership changed, and the previous owner, Roberto, was cautious about who he sold to to continue the business. The owner is friendly, professional, and very dedicated, as you have to be to compete in this category. The proud new owners are Jami and Matt Hines, who acquired it in August 2022. I/we look forward to getting to know this couple because this place deserves more attention than it has received in the past. We plan to visit it regularly. They have a great bar area and are known for their housemade Limoncello, which I love.

I can assure you that once we learn more about this establishment, we will publish a restaurant review and make it a frequent topic in our Italian restaurant category. I am confident that it is worth the drive to experience this beautiful establishment, which has been serving authentic Italian cuisine for many years.

CLICK to visit their website.

