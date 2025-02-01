Sauci Pasta – Business Listing

Sauce Pasta, 1990 1st Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO, is a new concept restaurant that has succeeded based on its online ratings.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sauci Pasta was created by the same family that owns Fratelli’s Ristorante at 2061 Zumbehl Rd, St. Charles, Missouri and has been authentic Italian cuisine to the community since 1983. The ownership is slightly different but has the same family, recipes, and excellent service.

Sauci Pasta offers a small menu of the most popular items. It is designed for fast dine-in and carryout and does not serve alcohol or offer delivery. However, it does offer online ordering without delivery.

They make their pasta fresh daily, and the machine is in the dining area so customers can watch it. Much money was spent on this buildout, which is very classy and modern and creates a comfortable environment.

Sauci Pasta is conveniently located near Fratelli’s Ristorante, often referring customers to Sauci for faster service. This is a brilliant idea! It is also inside the University Commons Center, which has Schnucks Lindenwood and other businesses for your convenience.

The residents have accepted the concept and have given overwhelming responses based on online ratings and reviews.

The St. Louis region has more than its fair share of Italian restaurants. The competition is challenging because these are arguably some of the best Italian restaurants in the country. Achieving these ratings, reviews, and responses is amazingly talented.

We recommend either restaurant. They offer the same great food, but the two atmospheres are entirely different. Fratelli’s is a fine dining experience where you can drink and enjoy time with family and friends. At the same time, Sauci is intended for those on the run who desire quality Italian cuisine with a delay.

We recommend both places, depending on your mood. For a date night, Fratelli’s is the place to go for lunch with a limited time frame, but if you want excellent Italian cuisine, Sauci is the place.

According to Google, the average price range for food is $10 to $20 per person. Having been there, we agree with this price range and the ratings.

This concept would be the perfect franchise opportunity. While a significant amount of its success is due to the overflow from Fratelli’s, it’s still a fantastic concept that works. Inside the restaurant, you can see the happiness of each customer. We expect more from the owner and this concept in the next few years. Congratulations to the owner for recreating the original family restaurant and now Sauci Pasta.

Sauci Pasta online ratings and reviews as of February 1, 2025, at 1:00 am are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 211 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – 5 Stars with 14 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.2K likes – 3.9K followers – 100% recommend (14 Reviews)

Yelp – 4.6 Stars with 65 online customer ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with only one online customer rating and review

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with only one online customer rating and review

Average Rating – 4.9 Stars – The best start of any restaurant we cover.

NOTE: These online ratings are subject to change without notice. Customers publish new ratings and reviews 24/7, which may affect the numbers.

Sauci Pasta business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 – 9:00 pm

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:00 – 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 11:00 – 9:00 pm

Thursday – 11:00 – 9:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 – 9:00 pm

Saturday – 11:00 – 9:00 pm

NOTE: These business hours may change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Sauci Pasta – In The News:

Sauci Pasta address, phone, website, and owner:

1990 1st Capitol Drive

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3307

Website: SauciPasta.com

Owner: Ben Alagna – also a partner with his father Tom, in Fartelli’s Ristorante

Additional resources: