Top 10 Best Burgers in St. Louis – TripAdvisor

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) TripAdvisor ranks the Top 10 Best Burgers in St. Louis, MO. We have not changed the rankings as published by TripAdvisor.

We only promote online ratings and reviews from platforms that allow customers to publish ratings and reviews. How can one author speak for hundreds or thousands of potential customers? They can’t! Nor should they try! While online ratings and reviews are not perfect, they represent the most honest opinions, which are solid based on many customers publishing them. Are there harsh quacks out there? Yes, for sure.

This list looks incredibly reliable to us based on our knowledge of each location.

Everybody loves a great burger, even vegetarians. Although many options have been created to substitute for burgers, and some are not bad, nothing beats a great burger.

The Top 10 Best Burgers Restaurants in St. Louis, MO, as of February 1, 2025, at 7:00 am are as follows:

Fitz’s – 6605 – Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4504 – Phone: 314-726-9555 – #1 of 2843 Restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 1364 Reviews – #1 Best Burgers Stacked STL – 7637 Ivory Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63111-3347 – Phone: 314-544-4900 – #4 of 2843 Restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 299 reviews – #2 Best Burgers Hendel’s – 599 Rue St. Denis, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4735 – Phone: 314-837-2304 – #1 of 165 Restaurants in Florissant, MO with 537 online reviews – #3 Best Burgers John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub – 1200 Russell Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3944 – Phone: 314-776-8309 – #120 of 2843 restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 422 reviews Anthonino’s Taverna – 2225 Macklind Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110-2951 – Phone: 314-773-4455 – #8 of 2843 in St. Louis, MO with 795 reviews Crown Candy Kitchen – 1401 Saint Louis Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63106-3920 – Phone: 314-621-9650 – #3 of 87 Dessert Restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 1056 reviews Broadway Oyster Bar – 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102 – Phone: 314-621-8811 – #9 of 2843 Restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 1601 reviews Salt + Smoke – 6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4502 – Phone: 314-727-0200 – #1 of 46 Restaurants in University City, MO with 772 reviews Brasserie by Niche – 4580 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108 – Phone: 314-454-0600 – #28 of 2843 Restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 324 reviews Three Sixty – 1 S Broadway Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1703 – Phone: 314-241-8439 – #19 of 2843 Restaurants in St. Louis, MO with 604 reviews

NOTE: These ratings are subject to change at any time without notice as customers publish new ratings and reviews without our knowledge.