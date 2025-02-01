Stackhouse Pub & Grill, 13419 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri, is an American restaurant with late-night hours.
CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Stackhouse Pub & Grill is located at 13419 Olive Blvd., approximately half a mile west of the 141 and Olive Blvd. intersection, making it a great location regardless of where you might be driving from.
It is one of the few late-night bars in the neighborhood since the pandemic lockdown. You must go many miles from this neighborhood to find a late-night bar.
I am familiar with this establishment because I frequent it. After all, it is close to my home. It’s not my first go-to for food, but drinks and a great local hangout with friends. The Yelp and TripAdvisor ratings are below average. I do not agree with Yelp or TripAdvisor, but they are what they are.
They do offer online ordering but without delivery—unusual service options.
Our rating: neutral – improvements are needed.
Stackhouse Pub & Grill’s online rating and reviews as of February 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm are as follows:
- Google – 4.3 Stars with 558 online customer ratings and reviews
- Facebook – 4.1 Stars with 76 online customer ratings and reviews – 1.4K likes – 1.6K followers – 82% recommend (60 Reviews)
- Yelp – 3.2 Stars with 89 online customer ratings and reviews
- TripAdvisor – 3.5 Bubbles with 30 online customer ratings and reviews
- STL.Directory – Not Rated Yet
NOTE: Ratings are subject to change without notice, as customers can publish ratings and reviews 24/7.
Stackhouse Pub & Grill business hours:
- Sunday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am
- Monday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am
- Tuesday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am
- Wednesday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am
- Thursday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am
- Friday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am
- Saturday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am
NOTE: Kitchen hours are 11:00 am to 12:00 am Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.
Stackhouse Pub & Grill business Structure:
- Legal Name: Stackhouse Pub & Grill
- Type: Fictitious Name
- Charter Number: X001319238
- Date Formed: April 9, 2018
- Expiration Date: April 9, 2024
- Owner: TC Universal LLC/Todd Myers, Registered Agent
- Status: Expired – Immediate Attention Required
- Source: Missouri Secretary of State
Address and phone:
13419 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: 314-628-9353
Website:StackHouseSTL.com
Additional resources:
