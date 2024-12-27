Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant – Directory Listing

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, located at 973 Waterbury Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri, offers authentic Mexican cuisine and has high online ratings.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant that opened on December 12, 2015. It prioritizes quality Mexican cuisine, excellent service, and a fantastic atmosphere. Its excellent online ratings illustrate its footprint in the community. All family members are engaged with the establishment.

They use the best ingredients and have a well-trained staff to ensure high customer satisfaction. The atmosphere is clean and fun, creating a perfect environment for meeting family or friends for dinner or at the spacious bar that serves excellent drinks with a comprehensive drink menu and, naturally, Margaritas.

St. Louis is not short of supply for Mexican restaurants, but this is one of our favorite Mexican restaurants in the St. Louis region.

It is an easy destination to reach. It is approximately one mile north of the K Highway and Highway 64 intersection in the Shops at Waterbury Plaza.

Additionally, the family owns The Req Room in Overland, MO, a late-night bar and grill with excellent food and drinks.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant’s online ratings are as follows as of December 27, 2024, at 5:30 am:

Google – 4.4 Stars with 862 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 191 online customer ratings and reviews – 2K likes – 2.1K followers – 90% recommend (566 Reviews) Yelp – 4.1 Stars with 225 online customer ratings and reviews – this is an excellent rating for Yelpers TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 56 online customer ratings and reviews – ranks 20 out of 150 restaurants in O’Fallon, Missouri. STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 online ratings and reviews GrubHub – 4.9 Stars with 1125 online ratings and reviews

Average Rating – 4.5 Stars – Excellent!

Additionally, on Nextdoor, Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant has 60 Hearts of Love and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” in 2023 and 2024.

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Address and phone:

973 Waterbury Falls Drive

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-477-6888

Facebook Page: CLICK

Instagram: CLICK

