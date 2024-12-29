Fallon’s Bar & Grill – Olivette, MO

Fallon’s Bar & Grill, 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, Olivette, Missouri, is a locally owned bar and grill loved by its customers, as illustrated by its online ratings.

Fallon’s Bar & Grill is at 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, in Olivette, Missouri. It opened in 2009 and has above-average online customer ratings and reviews.

Most bar-and-grill restaurants are not known for their food because they are typically designed as drinking establishments. However, we favor this location for its food menu, which offers basic bar-and-grill items but is made with the best ingredients and created with a little more love and care.

The atmosphere is fun, with a friendly staff in a clean environment.

It is conveniently located in a strip center on the south side of the road, approximately half a mile west of the Olive Blvd. and I-170 intersection.

Additionally, they offer banquet or meeting rooms for small groups and feature a large dining area and bar. They have 70 whiskeys to choose from. Additionally, Fallon’s has an Irish Whiskey Clan, where after you have their 70 whiskeys, they will give you a personalized Oak Aging Barrel to take home.

They have another location in Ellisville, Missouri.

Whiskey’s offered at Fallon’s Bar & Grill:

2 Gingers Bushmills Bushmills Honey Bushmills Red Bush Bushmills Black Bushmills 10 yr Bushmills 16 yr Bushmills 21 yr Clontarf Concannon Connemara 12 yr Connemarra Cask Connemara Peated Greenore Hell Cat Maggie Irish Mist Honey Jameson Jameson 12 yr Jameson 18 yr Jameson Black Jameson Blender’s Dog Jameson Caskmates Jameson Distiller’s Safe Jameson Coopers Croze Jameson Gold Jameson Caskmates IPA Cask Jameson Rarest Vintage Kilbeggan Kilbeggan 18 yr Kilbeggan Single Grain Kinahan’s Kinahan’s 10 yr Knappogue 10 yr Knappogue 12 yr Knappogue Twin Wood 14yr Knappogue 16 yr Knappogue 1951 Midelton Legacy Midelton Very Rare Mitchell’s Green Spot Mitchell’s Yellow Spot Paddy Old Paddy Devils Apple Paddy Bee Sting Powers Powers John Lane Powers Three Swallows Red Breast 12yr Red Breast Cask Red Breast 15 yr Red Breast Lustau Edition Red Breast 21 yr Teeling Teeling 24 yr Teeling Single Grain Teeling Small Batch Teeling Single Malt The Dubliner The Knot The Irishman Single Malt The Irishman Small Batch Founders Reserve The Quiet Man The Quiet Man 8 yr The Sexton Tullamore Cider Cask Finish Tullamore D.E.W. Tullamore D.E.W. 12 yr Tullamore D.E.W Caribbean Cask Tullamore D.E.W 14 yr Tullamore D.E.W Trilogy Tyrconnell Tyrconnell 16 yr Tyrconnell Sherry Tyrconnell Madeira Tyrconnell Port

We do not know of another comparable comprehensive whiskey list in the region. Fallon’s Bar & Grill also has some of the region’s best and most knowledgeable bartenders.

Fallon’s Bar & Grill in Olivette, MO, online ratings are as follows as of December 29, 2024 at 10:30 am:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 852 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – Not Rated Yet – 3.2K likes – 3.4K followers

Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 171 online ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 31 online ratings and reviews

DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 50 online customer ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

Fallon’s Bar & Grill address and phone:

9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116

Olivette, Missouri 63132

Phone: +1 314-991-9800

Facebook: CLICK

Instagram: CLICK

