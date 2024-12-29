Fallon’s Bar & Grill – Olivette, MO

Fallon’s Bar & Grill, 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, Olivette, Missouri, is a locally owned bar and grill loved by its customers, as illustrated by its online ratings.
Fallon’s Bar & Grill is at 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, in Olivette, Missouri. It opened in 2009 and has above-average online customer ratings and reviews.
Most bar-and-grill restaurants are not known for their food because they are typically designed as drinking establishments. However, we favor this location for its food menu, which offers basic bar-and-grill items but is made with the best ingredients and created with a little more love and care.
The atmosphere is fun, with a friendly staff in a clean environment.
It is conveniently located in a strip center on the south side of the road, approximately half a mile west of the Olive Blvd. and I-170 intersection.
Additionally, they offer banquet or meeting rooms for small groups and feature a large dining area and bar. They have 70 whiskeys to choose from. Additionally, Fallon’s has an Irish Whiskey Clan, where after you have their 70 whiskeys, they will give you a personalized Oak Aging Barrel to take home.
They have another location in Ellisville, Missouri.
Whiskey’s offered at Fallon’s Bar & Grill:
- 2 Gingers
- Bushmills
- Bushmills Honey
- Bushmills Red Bush
- Bushmills Black
- Bushmills 10 yr
- Bushmills 16 yr
- Bushmills 21 yr
- Clontarf
- Concannon
- Connemara 12 yr
- Connemarra Cask
- Connemara Peated
- Greenore
- Hell Cat Maggie
- Irish Mist Honey
- Jameson
- Jameson 12 yr
- Jameson 18 yr
- Jameson Black
- Jameson Blender’s Dog
- Jameson Caskmates
- Jameson Distiller’s Safe
- Jameson Coopers Croze
- Jameson Gold
- Jameson Caskmates IPA Cask
- Jameson Rarest Vintage
- Kilbeggan
- Kilbeggan 18 yr
- Kilbeggan Single Grain
- Kinahan’s
- Kinahan’s 10 yr
- Knappogue 10 yr
- Knappogue 12 yr
- Knappogue Twin Wood 14yr
- Knappogue 16 yr
- Knappogue 1951
- Midelton Legacy
- Midelton Very Rare
- Mitchell’s Green Spot
- Mitchell’s Yellow Spot
- Paddy Old
- Paddy Devils Apple
- Paddy Bee Sting
- Powers
- Powers John Lane
- Powers Three Swallows
- Red Breast 12yr
- Red Breast Cask
- Red Breast 15 yr
- Red Breast Lustau Edition
- Red Breast 21 yr
- Teeling
- Teeling 24 yr
- Teeling Single Grain
- Teeling Small Batch
- Teeling Single Malt
- The Dubliner
- The Knot
- The Irishman Single Malt
- The Irishman Small Batch Founders Reserve
- The Quiet Man
- The Quiet Man 8 yr
- The Sexton
- Tullamore Cider Cask Finish
- Tullamore D.E.W.
- Tullamore D.E.W. 12 yr
- Tullamore D.E.W Caribbean Cask
- Tullamore D.E.W 14 yr
- Tullamore D.E.W Trilogy
- Tyrconnell
- Tyrconnell 16 yr
- Tyrconnell Sherry
- Tyrconnell Madeira
- Tyrconnell Port
We do not know of another comparable comprehensive whiskey list in the region. Fallon’s Bar & Grill also has some of the region’s best and most knowledgeable bartenders.
Fallon’s Bar & Grill in Olivette, MO, online ratings are as follows as of December 29, 2024 at 10:30 am:
- Google – 4.6 Stars with 852 online customer ratings and reviews
- Facebook – Not Rated Yet – 3.2K likes – 3.4K followers
- Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 171 online ratings and reviews
- TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 31 online ratings and reviews
- DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 50 online customer ratings and reviews
- STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review
Fallon’s Bar & Grill address and phone:
9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116
Olivette, Missouri 63132
Phone: +1 314-991-9800
Facebook: CLICK
Instagram: CLICK
