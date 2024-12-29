Fallon's Bar & Grill - Olivette, MO

Fallon’s Bar & Grill – Olivette, MO

Posted on By Martin Smith

Fallon’s Bar & Grill, 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, Olivette, Missouri, is a locally owned bar and grill loved by its customers, as illustrated by its online ratings.

Fallon’s Bar & Grill is at 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116, in Olivette, Missouri.  It opened in 2009 and has above-average online customer ratings and reviews.

Most bar-and-grill restaurants are not known for their food because they are typically designed as drinking establishments.  However, we favor this location for its food menu, which offers basic bar-and-grill items but is made with the best ingredients and created with a little more love and care.

The atmosphere is fun, with a friendly staff in a clean environment.

It is conveniently located in a strip center on the south side of the road, approximately half a mile west of the Olive Blvd. and I-170 intersection.

Additionally, they offer banquet or meeting rooms for small groups and feature a large dining area and bar.  They have 70 whiskeys to choose from.  Additionally, Fallon’s has an Irish Whiskey Clan, where after you have their 70 whiskeys, they will give you a personalized Oak Aging Barrel to take home.

They have another location in Ellisville, Missouri.

Whiskey’s offered at Fallon’s Bar & Grill:

  1. 2 Gingers
  2. Bushmills
  3. Bushmills Honey
  4. Bushmills Red Bush
  5. Bushmills Black
  6. Bushmills 10 yr
  7. Bushmills 16 yr
  8.  Bushmills 21 yr
  9. Clontarf
  10. Concannon
  11. Connemara 12 yr
  12. Connemarra Cask
  13. Connemara Peated
  14. Greenore
  15. Hell Cat Maggie
  16. Irish Mist Honey
  17. Jameson
  18. Jameson 12 yr
  19. Jameson 18 yr
  20. Jameson Black
  21. Jameson Blender’s Dog
  22. Jameson Caskmates
  23. Jameson Distiller’s Safe
  24. Jameson Coopers Croze
  25. Jameson Gold
  26. Jameson Caskmates IPA Cask
  27. Jameson Rarest Vintage
  28. Kilbeggan
  29. Kilbeggan 18 yr
  30. Kilbeggan Single Grain
  31. Kinahan’s
  32. Kinahan’s 10 yr
  33. Knappogue 10 yr
  34. Knappogue 12 yr
  35. Knappogue Twin Wood 14yr
  36. Knappogue 16 yr
  37. Knappogue 1951
  38. Midelton Legacy
  39. Midelton Very Rare
  40. Mitchell’s Green Spot
  41. Mitchell’s Yellow Spot
  42. Paddy Old
  43. Paddy Devils Apple
  44. Paddy Bee Sting
  45. Powers
  46. Powers John Lane
  47. Powers Three Swallows
  48. Red Breast 12yr
  49. Red Breast Cask
  50. Red Breast 15 yr
  51. Red Breast Lustau Edition
  52. Red Breast 21 yr
  53. Teeling
  54. Teeling 24 yr
  55. Teeling Single Grain
  56. Teeling Small Batch
  57. Teeling Single Malt
  58. The Dubliner
  59. The Knot
  60. The Irishman Single Malt
  61. The Irishman Small Batch Founders Reserve
  62. The Quiet Man
  63. The Quiet Man 8 yr
  64. The Sexton
  65. Tullamore Cider Cask Finish
  66. Tullamore D.E.W.
  67. Tullamore D.E.W. 12 yr
  68. Tullamore D.E.W Caribbean Cask
  69. Tullamore D.E.W 14 yr
  70. Tullamore D.E.W Trilogy
  71. Tyrconnell
  72. Tyrconnell 16 yr
  73. Tyrconnell Sherry
  74. Tyrconnell Madeira
  75. Tyrconnell Port

We do not know of another comparable comprehensive whiskey list in the region.  Fallon’s Bar & Grill also has some of the region’s best and most knowledgeable bartenders.

Fallon’s Bar & Grill in Olivette, MO, online ratings are as follows as of December 29, 2024 at 10:30 am:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 852 online customer ratings and reviews
  • Facebook – Not Rated Yet – 3.2K likes – 3.4K followers
  • Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 171 online ratings and reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 31 online ratings and reviews
  • DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 50 online customer ratings and reviews
  • STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review
Fallon’s Bar & Grill address and phone:

9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 116
Olivette, Missouri 63132
Phone: +1 314-991-9800
Facebook: CLICK
Instagram: CLICK

Additional resources:
Listing Tags:, ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant - O'Fallon, MO Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant – Directory Listing Listing
[site_reviews assigned_posts="post_id"][site_reviews_form assigned_posts="post_id"]