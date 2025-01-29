Fratelli’s Ristorante – St. Charles, MO

Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Rd, St. Charles, Missouri, is a fine-dining Italian restaurant that ranks among the best in the St. Louis region.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Fratelli’s Ristorante was founded in 1983 by Joe and Tom Alagna. It is a high-ranking Italian restaurant and the best in St. Charles County. It is located in the Dierberg shopping center, known as the Bogey Hills Plaza, with approximately 4,600 square feet of restaurant kitchen and dining space.

Today, Fratelli’s is owned by Tom and Ben Alagna, a father-and-son team that works well together. Ben is a partner in the recently opened Sauci Pasta at 1990 1st Capitol Dr, St Charles, Missouri. Commonly, when Fratelli’s is busy, they recommend that customers call Sauci Pasta for pickup. They use the same recipes.

This recognition level is not a small accomplishment, considering the number of Italian restaurants in the St. Louis region. Some of the best Italian restaurants in the country are located here.

We favor Fratelli’s Ristorante for its authenticity, location, decor, and top-ranking cuisine. They offer excellent authentic Italian cuisine and everything else that comes with operating a restaurant.

They are known for their House Salad Dressing. Customers buy more than 30 gallons for home use each week. Additionally, they offer online ordering but do not offer delivery. Occasionally, they turn off online ordering due to the significant dine-in demand.

I usually eat lunch there in the St. Charles area, and typically, there is a waiting list for seating at lunch on a workday. That is amazing!

The most recent Health Inspection Score was 100%, proudly hung in the bar area next to the kitchen door to the left. Health Inspection Scores are the most important to us as it is the best measure of ownership pride. The second major factor is the online ratings and reviews. We do not offer our opinion because we rely on existing customers’ online reviews and ratings.

We believe this Italian restaurant has mistakenly flown under the radar because it is in St. Charles, MO. However, regardless of where you live in the metro area, it is worth the drive to dine here at least once. The restaurant has a beautiful bar area with approximately 8 to 10 customers, and the cuisine and service are excellent. We will do our best to help inform the public and ensure they know that Fratelli’s exists.

Fratelli’s Ristorante online ratings and reviews as of January 29, 2025, at 4:00 pm are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 1638 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 1638 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 305 online customer reviews – 6.2K likes – 6.8K followers – 90% Recommend (777 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 305 online customer reviews – 6.2K likes – 6.8K followers – 90% Recommend (777 Reviews) Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 625 online customer reviews and ratings

– 4.5 Stars with 625 online customer reviews and ratings TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 264 online customer reviews – it is rated #7 out of 242 restaurants in St. Charles, MO

– 4.5 Bubbles with 264 online customer reviews – it is rated #7 out of 242 restaurants in St. Charles, MO STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online

On Nextdoor, Fratelli’s Ristorante has 113 “Hearts of Love” as of January 29, 2025, at 4:00 pm and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” in 2023 and 2024.

More impressively, St. Louis Magazine voted them the #1 Italian restaurant in St. Louis for 2024, making them an A-List Member. Impressive!

NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice. We will do our best to keep them updated, but for the latest ratings, refer to the source.

Business hours:

Sunday – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

– 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Saturday – 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. We will occasionally update them, but we can’t guarantee their accuracy. If the information is critical, we recommend that you call the restaurant.

Business structure:

Legal Name : Fratelli’s Ristorante, Inc. Date Formed : June 18, 1986 Charter Number : 00290291 Status : Good Standing Duration : Perpetual Source : Missouri Secretary of State



Fratelli’s Ristorante address and phone:

2061 Zumbehl Rd

St. Charles, Missouri 63303

Phone: +1 636-949-9005

Website: FratellisRistorante.com

Additional resources: