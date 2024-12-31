The Caramel House – Olivette, MO

The Caramel House, 9639 Olive Blvd, Olivette, Missouri, offers a wide selection of homemade caramel candies.
The Caramel House, located at 9639 Olive Blvd in Olivette, Missouri, is a locally owned, all-woman candy store with unique caramel recipes that don’t stick to teeth. It offers small-batch confectionery-created salted caramel candies, English toffee, and other gourmet treats.
The business has been popular among local media companies, promoting its unique caramel recipes.
The description extracted from their website reads as follows:
After cooking up a storm for family and friends, Janet borrowed a restaurant kitchen and The Caramel House was born.
The Caramel House is a small-batch sweets company cooking up both fresh, creamy caramel that melts in your mouth as well as crunchy butter toffees, sweet & salty snacks, and more. Taste The Caramel House for yourself to discover a nostalgic treat for every generation.
We are a Made in the USA, peanut-free, and 100% women-owned business. We offer a variety of gluten- and nut-free candies and snacks. In our store, select from distinctive jars filled with gourmet candies that line the shelves including caramels, toffees, popcorns, cookies, and other specialties. Shop our fresh-dipped caramel apples and seasonal strawberries.
I am passionate about my cooking so I put love in every bite!
The Caramel House offers:
- Online
- In-store
- Curbside Pickup
- Local Delivery
- FedEx Shipping
The Caramel House online ratings are as follows as of December 31, 2024, at 8:15 am:
- Google – 4.7 Stars with 62 online customer ratings and reviews
- Facebook – 4.8 Stars with 20 online customer ratings and reviews – 1.2K likes – 1.3K followers – 96% recommend (18 Reviews)
- Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 29 online customer ratings and reviews
- TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 6 online customer ratings and reviews
- STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and reviews
As of December 31, 2024, on Nextdoor, The Caramel House has 5 Hearts of Love and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” for 2024.
The Caramel House business hours:
- Sunday – Closed
- Monday – Closed
- Tuesday – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Wednesday – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Thursday – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Friday – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
The address, phone, owner name, email, and social media links:
9639 Olive Blvd
Olivette, Missouri 63132
Phone: +1 314-972-3777
Owner: Janet Ansehl Shulman
Email: Janet@TheCaramelHouse.com
Facebook: CLICK
Instagram: CLICK
