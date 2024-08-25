Pho St. Louis to Open in Ghost Kitchen Soon

Pho St. Louis will open soon inside the ghost kitchen known as The Hill Food Company at 2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Patrich Chau, the owner of Viet Thai Restaurant in St. Peters, Missouri, has announced that he is opening a second restaurant concept at The Hill Food Company, a ghost kitchen concept at 2360 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, called Pho St. Louis.

Chau has owned and operated Viet Thai Restaurant for over 15 years, offering Vietnamese and Thai cuisine to the St. Peters and St. Charles communities.

Based on the online reviews, his customers love his food, ranking him among the top-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the St. Louis region.

Concepts such as ghost kitchens and kitchen sharing are becoming more popular as staffing becomes increasingly tricky and physical locations become prohibitive due to Triple Net costs. These concepts make it easier to expand a restaurant brand and reach more customers with reduced costs than traditional restaurants.

The official opening date for Pho St. Louis has not yet been determined but should be within a few days.

