GA Nutrition Spot – Healthy Food Options – Opens

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) GA Nutrition Spot opened its doors on August 17, 2024, offering healthy drinks, snacks, and desserts. We have added GA Nutrition Spot to our restaurant directory. CLICK to view its listing.

The owner is Sandra Chavez Alvarado, who has dreamed of owning her own restaurant for many years. She has worked hard to save enough money to make her dream a reality. Her mother works with her to ensure that all menu items are prepared to meet Alvarados’ standards, seen everywhere in the restaurant.

The decor and atmosphere are classy and cozy, creating the perfect atmosphere to relax and enjoy your favorite health drink or food option.

The menu items are very appealing, and the food is beautiful.

GA Nutrition Spot menu includes:

Smoothies (ranging from $9 to $13 with 20 to choose from with five additional Smoothie busters that can be added) Refreshers ( Energy Refreshers are Keto friendly) Kids’ Smoothies (four to choose from at $7 with 16 grams of protein) Waffles (37 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and only 380 calories) Coffee (16 oz for $6 or 24 oz for $8 – Enjoy hot or iced for some amazing energy) Build Your Crepe (filings, fruit, and toppings of your choice – 37 grams Protein – 6 grams Fiber – 380 calories) Workout Drinks (Pre-Workout or Muscle Impact Smoothie ranging from $6 to $10) Hot or Ice Energizer Tea (ranging from $4 to $10 – no sugar crash, metabolism boost, and packed with antioxidants & aloe) Gluten-Free Desserts – Donuts, Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, Blueberry Muffin, Cranberry Muffin, Meal Bar, and Lemon or Almond Bar. Happy Bowls (great healthy choice for meal replacements costing $13)

GA Nutrition Spot address and phone:

225 Salt Lick Rd

O’Fallon, Missouri 63376

Phone: +1 636-387-0225