Kitchen 95 Added to Restaurant Directory

Kitchen 95 at 2336 Woodson Road, Overland, Missouri, has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

OVERLAND, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview): The editorial staff added Thai 95 to the restaurant directory due to its customers’ unusually high online ratings. CLICK HERE to view its restaurant directory listing.

They opened for business in October 2021 during the pandemic, which we know was challenging for all businesses.

It is operated and managed by a husband-and-wife team who do all of the work on a daily basis, ensuring high customer satisfaction.

We are waiting to meet with the owners to get as much information about the restaurant as possible to keep readers up-to-date. We believe this restaurant will be around for many years and provide a reliable place to feed local families great food.

Kitchen 95 online ratings are as follows as of August 17, 2024, at 8:00 am:

Google – 4.8 Stars with 61 online customer reviews

Facebook – 5 Stars – 38 likes – 42 followers

Yelp – 4.6 Stas with 37 online customer reviews

TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

Kitchen 95 business hours:

Sunday – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Monday – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Tuesday – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday – CLOSED

Thursday – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Address, phone, and owner names:

2336 Woodson Road

Overland, Missouri 63114

Phone: +1 314-801-8895

