Mexican Barrel House Added to Directory

CREVE COEUR, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis Restaurant Review has added the new highly anticipated Mexican restaurant called The Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur to its restaurant directory.

STL.News published an article anticipating an opening in September or October 2024. The renovation took approximately two years from its start, and the building’s condition was worse than anticipated, blowing the budget and timetables.

We receive emails weekly asking for updates about the opening. The owners cannot determine the exact date, but it will be announced as soon as they complete the finishing touches. We will keep our readers informed because we get weekly emails asking if we know the opening date.

Address:

1085 North Mason Road

Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141

Phone: N/A

USPress.News covered this story as well.