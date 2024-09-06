Bayon Bistro – O’Fallon, MO – Great Restaurant Review

Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion, 3038 Winghaven Blvd, O’Fallon, Missouri, was reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review for its high online ratings.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion Restaurant opened in August 2023 and is racking up impressive online ratings that illustrate the love customers have for this family-owned Asian restaurant that serves Japanese Sushi, Korean, Cambodian, and Chinese cuisines.

It is operated by a husband and wife team that is currently carrying a heavy workload due to the ongoing staff shortages that have plagued the restaurant industry for a few years. As illustrated in the online ratings, Dara and Sreyon Thach work together daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Bayon Bistro is located in the Lakeside Shoppes At Winghaven and is accessible regardless of where you are driving from. It is near an interstate, next to the MasterCard facility on Winghaven Blvd. It is worth the travel!

Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion online ratings as of August 27, 2024, at 7:45 am, are as follows:

The owner, Dara Thach, immigrated to the U.S. in 1982 from Cambodia and made his home in Springfield, Missouri. He started his culinary career working for Leong Asian Diner in Springfield, MO and is credited with creating one of America’s favorite Asian cuisines, Cashew Chicken.

For more than 30 years, Dara has been cooking Asian cuisines across the country, working for some of the largest hotel and restaurant chains from California to Boston, Massachusetts. Additionally, he has opened approximately eight restaurants and sold them to employees, friends, and family, making his market within the hospitality industry. He has a hospitality management degree from Ohio State University.

Before Bayon Bistro, he owned Asabi Grill at 1325 Lake St Louis Blvd, Lake St Louis, MO 63367, for eleven years. He sold it to an employee before launching his latest concept. That restaurant has a Google Rating of 4.6 Stars and more than 445 online customer reviews.

We met with Dara early on September 3, 2024, and obtained the information to write the review. But to write the review, I visited his establishment that evening to eat egg rolls and his popular Cashew Chicken. Both were the best I have experienced for two reasons. The egg rolls were hand-made using the best chicken I’ve had, and the cashew chicken was excellent because he used only white meat chicken breast with no skin. It’s the cleanest chicken I’ve had anywhere. You can tell that much time is spent preparing the food and its presentation when delivered to your table.

Additionally, they only use beef tenderloin for the beef to create a superior dish or cheap beef. Quality is at the top of Dara’s priority list.

Bayon Bistro offers wine and beer with a generous choice of options.

Currently, they offer online ordering, but delivery is not available. Pick-up is only available, but it is worth the effort.

They have a sushi bar that seats about ten and has a total restaurant seating of approximately 75 people.

They offer Happy Hour Specials, Monday through Friday, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The name came from the Bayon Cambodian Temple, which is in Cambodia. It was built in the late 12th or early 13th century as the state temple of King Jayavarman VII.

Review conclusion: We agree with most ratings, except for TripAdvisor. I don’t know how those consumers think they are realistic. Yelp’s giving this high rating is fantastic. Most Yelp ratings fall below the others.

Bayon Bistro location and phone:

3038 Winghaven Blvd

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-265-0521

Website: BayonBistro.com

Owner: Dara and Sreyon Thach (husband & wife)

