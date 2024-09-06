I Heart Mac & Cheese is Coming to Ellisville, MO

Calling all Mac & Cheese lovers – I Heart Mac & Cheese will open on September 16, 2024, featuring nothing less than Mac & Cheese.

ELLISVILLE, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) I Heart Mac & Cheese is opening a franchise at 15848 Fountain Plaza, Ellisville, Missouri 63017. The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024. The first 25 paying customers win a FREE Mac & Cheese Classic Bowl for one year!

The franchise owner is Jay Lory, a practicing attorney who specializes in Worker’s Compensation and is entering the restaurant industry. He works for a big law firm downtown but lives in West County, which is why this location was chosen.

They offer dine-in space for approximately 24 customers, carryout, online ordering, and catering.

The menu items can be seen and purchased online with the standard third-party delivery providers such as:

DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber Eats

I Heart Mac & Cheese Website

Ezcater

Typically, we don’t publish articles about franchise locations, but this situation is slightly different. A local business owner is investing money in the local economy, and the new brand is a new addition to the community.

We wish Mr. Lory great luck!

Name and address:

I Heart Mac & Cheese

15848 Fountain Plaza

Ellisville, Missouri 63017