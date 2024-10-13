El Maguey Mexican Restaurant has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Review restaurant directory.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) El Maguey Mexican Restaurant in Chesterfield, MO, has been added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review. It was selected due to its long history, which is estimated to have started in 1997. CLICK to view the directory listing.

It was also added to the STL.News business directory, STL.Directory, and USBiz.Directory.

Additionally, it has launched eOrderSTL, an online ordering platform that offers carryout or delivery using third-party delivery vendors such as DoorDash and Uber. eOrderSTL is a St. Louis Restaurant Review service that has been online for four years and has millions of dollars in sales, both for carryout and delivery orders.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – Chesterfield, MO, has been in business since 1997.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is located in the Woodchase Plaza, approximately 200 years west of the Highway 141 and Olive Blvd intersection on the north side of the road. The plaza is becoming a dining hotspot with occupants such as El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, East East Oriental Market, Tony’s K-Food, Lefty’s Bagels, and Kim’s Bakery, which all are highly rated.

Address, phone, and website:

13377 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-878-5988

Website: ElMagueyTexMex.com